Life in the (not so) fast lane: Driving, pedestrian improvements underway for 5th/6th Street

TUCSON, Ariz. — Spring cleaning is giving way to spring road construction in Tucson.

The City of Tucson has embarked on two major infrastructure projects to improve the Fifth Street/Sixth Street corridor.

The projects, tied to voter-approved initiatives, are designed to enhance road conditions and pedestrian accessibility in the area.

“What we have going on on Fifth Street and Sixth Street are two separate projects with two different voter-approved initiatives,” explained Mike Graham, public information officer for Tucson’s Department of Transportation and Mobility.

The projects, funded by Proposition 407 and Proposition 101, focus on walkability improvements and roadway reconstruction, respectively.

The Proposition 101 project, covering Fifth Street from Country Club Road to Wilmot Road, involves significant utility upgrades before resurfacing begins.

“We have to do all the underground utility improvements before we start the roadway reconstruction project,” said Graham.

Sewer line work, the reason for current traffic re-directions, is expected to conclude by March or April and will be followed by an 18-month-long waterline replacement.

Roadway reconstruction will begin in September 2025 and is projected to finish by early 2026.

Meanwhile, Proposition 407 focuses on pedestrian enhancements along Sixth Street. Graham noted that this includes new sidewalks, streetlights, landscaping, and signalized pedestrian crossings.

The project’s first phase, spanning Campbell Avenue to Country Club Road, begins in late March and is slated for completion by September. Phase two, from Country Club to Alvernon Way, will run from September 2025 to March 2026.

Residents and workers along Fifth Street have already felt the impact of the ongoing construction.

Genevieve Ramirez, who works at a nearby boarding home, said some home residents have complained.

“The traffic has been really crazy. It’s caused confusion for residents,” she said, adding that navigating the area has become challenging for many.

Despite the inconveniences, Graham emphasized the importance of these improvements.

“Anytime you can build a new roadway and make asphalt improvements, it increases safety for motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians,” he said.

The department has committed to maintaining one traffic lane in each direction throughout the construction period to minimize disruptions.

The projects’ safety features are a top priority. Graham highlighted the addition of sidewalks and streetlights as key elements to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.

“When you look at the walkability project, it’s going to be much safer for pedestrians and a lot more comfortable,” he said.

Although an exact budget for the projects is currently unavailable, the waterline work alone is estimated at $23.6 million.

Graham underscored the collaborative effort between city departments, including Tucson Water and Pima County Wastewater, to ensure efficient use of resources.

“These projects are about making improvements with safety in mind,” Graham said. “We want to make sure everyone gets home safely at the end of the day.”