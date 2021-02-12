Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Life in prison for man accused in Globe bar fatal shootings

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 7:15 AM, Feb 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-12 09:15:28-05

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting three people at a bar in Globe in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Sterling Randall Hunt reached a plea agreement in the case and was sentenced Thursday in Gila County Superior Court to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. Hunt was 22 years old at the time of the shootings. Authorities said the victims had gone outside to smoke a cigarette when Hunt walked out of the bar and opened fire.

They all had been playing pool before the shooting occurred. Globe police say a man and woman died at the scene and another female victim died several days later at the hospital.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

HSL Properties Annual Stuff the Bus Event

DONATE TODAY!