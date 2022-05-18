Legacy Traditional School NW Tucson holds record-breaking food drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Legacy Traditional School Northwest Tucson held a record-breaking food drive Tuesday morning, May 17.

Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) members affiliated with the school helped raise over 1,000 cereal boxes.

PTO Vice President Denisse Bravo said food insecurity inspire them.

"With food insecurity in the horizon as kids finish the school year, we wanted to make sure that our campus made a lasting impression in our community," she shared.

Principal Ardemis Martin says the students lined up the cereal boxes in order to create a domino effect.

"It brought me pure joy to hear our students chanting 'knock them down' while knowing we were doing our part to knock out hunger in our community," he described.

According to PTO President Amy Legler, most of the school took part.

"To see that over 95% of our student population helped achieve this goal is a great reminder that Legacy Mustangs rally for our community and make an impact every day," she explained.

Assistant Principal Peggy Fite credits parents and families of students for the success.

"We are incredibly blessed to have such kind and supportive families and our students’ generosity helps make our community stronger," she said. "We are fortunate to help those in need this summer."

A viral video also inspired the parent group to take a creative approach to their own food drive.