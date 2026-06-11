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Learn how to better spend, budget and save your money at Financial Fitness Fest

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Tucson residents can learn the ins-and-outs of banking options, budgeting strategies and savings tools at the free Financial Fitness Fest, set to take place this Saturday, June 13.

The event, spearheaded by Tucson Federal Credit Union and Bank on Arizona, will take place at the Tucson Small Business Center and will be "designed to help Tucsonans build financial confidence and connect with trusted local resources."

According to a news release, attendees will be able to speak to Tucson Federal representatives, and other local financial institutions and community partners, including Dress for Success Arizona, Growth Partners Arizona, Tucson Industrial Development Authority and Tucson Small Business Center.

The Financial Fitness Fest will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is free and open to all.

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