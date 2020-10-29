Leaks will not keep UArizona from returning asteroid sample

TUCSON, Ariz. — Despite fears a leaky collection head would lose its asteroid sample, mission managers estimated today the Osiris Rex spacecraft will bring about a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of asteroid material to Earth. The mission plan regarded 60 grams, roughly 0.13 pounds, as a sample large enough to call the collection mission a success.

The University of Arizona planned and leads the Osiris Rex mission. The spacecraft traveled about 200 million miles from Earth to study the asteroid Bennu, ease down to the surface, touch it with a collection device and vacuum in asteroid material.

RELATED: UArizona space mission: Pictures of touchdown on asteroid

Scientists believe asteroids are pristine samples of materials that will offer clues to how the solar system, and maybe life, formed.

When Osiris Rex came closer to the asteroid, the mission team saw it had a rockier surface than long-range radar images suggested. That made for a dangerous touch and sampling process.

Once the spacecraft touched the surface, it was so loose and soft the collection device was able to pick up much more than expected---so much more that rocks kept the collection head from closing. Material leaking from the collector made scientist worry the sample would be lost but controllers avoided maneuvers that might shake material out of the container. They moved up a maneuver to seal the collection device into a capsule designed to bring it safely through Earth’s atmosphere for a landing now expected in September 2023.