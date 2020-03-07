League of Women Voters: Voter access and education

TUCSON, Ariz - Female voters have become one of the most powerful forces in politics.

They will probably have a lot to say about who the Democrats run for President, and who wins the election.

Over a hundred years of the organization's history, access to voting and voter education have been main concerns for the League of Women Voters. Lately, the way information---and misinformation flow on the internet has become a bigger challenge.

KGUN9 reporter Craig Smith asked: "If our whole political system is set up on the idea that we want. Educated voters making educated choices. What's your take on the level of political literacy out there these days?”

Shirley Sandelands is Past President of Arizona’s League of Women Voters. She says, “Well I think it's pretty confused because of internet because of what people get on their smartphones I think that it can be quite confused on the literacy."

The League works towards voter education in part by organizing forums where people on various sides of the issues can speak.

Vivian Harte is current President of The League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson.. She says, “And we have had them on climate change and immigration and gun safety those kinds of programs; the 2020 census, things that we feel that the community needs to know more about and we'll get a panel of experts that will talk about that."

Extended Interview-League of Women Voters

The League feels healthcare will be one of the biggest issues for the Presidential campaign. The corona virus has only focused more attention on a matter that was already high profile.

With its focus on encouraging as many voters as possible, the League of Women Voters is looking ahead to Arizona's Presidential preference election--less than a week and a half away. Vivian Harte says if you're voting by mail, mail that ballot a week before March 17.

"And the reason for that is our ballots go all the way to Phoenix and then all the way back to Tucson. It takes that time to travel to get back to the recorders office on time.”

VOTER RESOURCES:

League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson

Pima County Recorder's Office

Service Arizona (voter registration and address change)

Arizona Secretary of State