League of Women Voters, NAACP push for increased voting access during John Lewis National Day of Action

TUCSON, Ariz. — As election season approaches, local branches of the League of Women Voters and the NAACP gathered in downtown Tucson at the Joel D. Valdez Library to honor the legacy of the late Congressman John Lewis and advocate for expanded voting rights.

"This event is for honoring John Lewis' legacy — not only his contributions as a civil rights icon and as a congressman but as an advancer for the cause of human freedom," said Anthony Akator, president of the Tucson NAACP Youth Council.

The event focused on promoting the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, a bill aimed at making voting more accessible.

Emily Birdson, president of the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson, highlighted the recent efforts to lobby for the act in Washington, D.C.

"Just a couple of weeks ago, the League was in D.C., and we lobbied to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. This issue is near and dear to the league's heart," she said.

Arizona's general election for both major parties is scheduled for July 30.

Advocates at the event emphasized the importance of making voting more accessible to all eligible voters.

"We need to make voting as easy as possible," said Edgar Soto, who is running for Pima County Supervisor for District 3. "We need to make sure that people understand that all these votes count and everybody's vote counts."

Akator also stressed the broader implications of voting access.

"John Lewis spent his entire life making sure that our democracy is as accessible and as robust as possible," he said. "By voting, we exercise that right and we strengthen our democracy and better policy-making."

Birdson shared personal reflections on John Lewis' impact, recounting an inspirational speech she heard from him nearly 20 years ago.

"Just to hear his vision for voting rights for civil rights — it was really inspirational to me," she said.

The event featured speeches from several local leaders, including Pima County Board of Supervisors member Adelita Grijalva and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

"I think what I'm going to hear from them is just ways we can make voting more accessible and easier, not more difficult," Soto added.

If you're looking for more info on Arizona's Primary Election being held July 30, visit the Pima County Recorders website here.

