LEADNow! program impacts local leaders on campus

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local program is inspiring school leaders in Southern Arizona one connection at a time.

LeadNow! is a educational leadership program that has impacted over 200 new and aspiring school leaders from all across Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz County.

LeadNow! was created six years ago by the Pima County Superintendent's Office to encourage school leaders to build relationships, problem solve, develop a community to lean on, and provide an extra layer of support in a job that can be difficult.

The Pima County Superintendent’s Office recognizes that the most important change agent in a school is the leader.

Continental Elementary School’s Principal has been a part of the LeadNow! program for 4 years and seen a positive change and overall increased capability to lead a school.

“The LEADNow! program has continued to help me grow as a leader and as principals we need that, we need to grow we can’t get stuck in old ways, we have to continue growing so that we can provide the best supports to our teachers and then they can provide the best academics and learning for our students," said Deanna Cuevas, Principal of Continental Elementary School.

Leaders in the program are mentored by those who come from an A+ school of excellence through the Arizona Educational Foundation.

Mentors are there to support the school leaders while helping them build confidence at the beginning of their administrative career.

The nine monthly weekend classes allow for new leaders to be mentored by a principal, have an opportunity to visit an A+ certified school and even receive hours or credit towards their administrative degree.

Being able to influence local leaders in education is what Tucson Unified School District Superintendent emphasis as the most important part of LEADNow!

“The ultimate measure of effective school leadership is influence. The ability to influence lies in a leader’s ability to establish, cultivate, and sustain relationships, even with the most resistant staff members, throughout the building. It is this framework for leadership that serves as the centerpiece for LEADNow!’s professional development making it a uniquely effective experience for site and district administrators,” said Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, TUSD Superintendent.

To learn more about all LEADNow! visit http://www.schools.pima.gov/about-us/programs/leadnow.