LEADING OFF: Giants' Kapler begins protest after Uvalde

Jeff Chiu/AP
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler walks to the dugout after making a pitching change during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Francisco, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 3:33 PM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 18:33:15-04

Giants manager Gabe Kapler says he will refuse to take the field for the national anthem in a protest over the nation’s political direction following this week’s school shooting in Texas.

Kapler said he needs more time to consider specific actions he might suggest being taken to prevent more tragedies of this type, such as stronger gun control laws.

Earlier in the day, he used his personal blog to discuss the deaths of the 19 children and two teachers killed in Uvalde.

