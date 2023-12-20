Lawrence Elementary School evacuation due to suspected gas leak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, the Lawrence Elementary School evacuated its premises after reports of a possible gas leak.
A quick response from the Drexel Heights Fire Department confirmed no gas leak or danger.
The evacuation was initiated by a group of students showing symptoms of nausea, was later determined to be unrelated to the gas leak and instead caused by something they ate.
Parents of the affected students were contacted directly with information and recommendations.
Classes will resume as normal.
The school appreciates everyone's cooperation and understanding during this precautionary measure.
