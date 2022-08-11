Law Matters Radio Show to hold Active Attacker Community Training

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Law Matters Radio Show is hosting an Active Attacker Community Training to help prepare Tucsonans.
The Tucson Police Department announced Wednesday it plans to teach at the event.
Officers said it's scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind Auditorium, 1200 W. Speedway Blvd.
Prior to the training, Law Matters is interviewing Police Chief Chad Kasmar from 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. on 1030AM.
Anyone interested in going to the training must do so beforehand. Please register online.
