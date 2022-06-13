Watch
Latino activism leads in grassroot efforts on climate change

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Masavi Perea, organizing director for Chispa Arizona, walks along the pathway of the community garden May 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 5:01 PM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 20:01:52-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Latinos are leading the way in U.S. activism around climate change from grassroots organizing to global advocacy, often drawing on traditions from their ancestral homelands and the experience of its effects on their communities.

They include a young activist who protested every Friday for weeks outside U.N. headquarters, a California scholar who argues for including grassroots efforts in global climate organizing, and a Mexican-born advocate in Phoenix who teaches young Hispanics the importance of protecting Earth for future generations.

Polls in recent months have found most U.S. Latinos consider climate change a real and important concern affecting them and their communities.

