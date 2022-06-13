Latino activism leads in grassroot efforts on climate change

PHOENIX (AP) — Latinos are leading the way in U.S. activism around climate change from grassroots organizing to global advocacy, often drawing on traditions from their ancestral homelands and the experience of its effects on their communities.

They include a young activist who protested every Friday for weeks outside U.N. headquarters, a California scholar who argues for including grassroots efforts in global climate organizing, and a Mexican-born advocate in Phoenix who teaches young Hispanics the importance of protecting Earth for future generations.

Polls in recent months have found most U.S. Latinos consider climate change a real and important concern affecting them and their communities.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

