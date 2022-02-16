Watch
Last wounded Phoenix police officer released from hospital

Posted at 1:23 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 15:23:01-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say the last of five officers hospitalized after being shot and wounded during an ambush and barricade situation at a home Friday has been released. A police spokesperson said Wednesday that the final officer to remain hospitalized is now recovering at home.

According to police, that officer was ambushed and shot multiple times when he was the first to arrive at the home. Four other officers were injured by shrapnel or ricochets during the ensuing barricade situation during which police have said the gunman died by suicide.

Police went to the home in response to a 911 call reporting that a woman had been shot.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

