Last full moon of winter rises

March 1st marks the last Full Moon of winter 2018. It's also known as the Worm moon, named after the earthworms that emerge this time of year.

The Vernal Equinox, around March 20, marks the end of Winter and the start of Spring.

Sky watchers will have a great view of the moon as our clear skies have returned.

A new moon will happen at 6:11 AM March 17, and the next full moon will rise at 5:36 AM on March 31.