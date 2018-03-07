Last chance to see Red Pandas at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. - This is the final week Tucsonans can enjoy the Red Pandas at Reid Park Zoo.

Princess Lily and Lhotse are Red Pandas who spent the last couple of months in Tucson enjoying the mild weather. Sunday is their final day at the zoo.

The Red Panda pair will now head for a zoo in Utah where they will stay together forever.

This was the first time Red Pandas have been on display in Arizona according to Reid Park Zoo officials.

Red pandas are tree-dwelling animals native to the subtropical forests of the Himalayan Mountains in Nepal, India, China, Bhutan and Myanmar.