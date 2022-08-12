Last call for three popular summer events

Summer isn't over yet—the first day of fall is still well over a month away—but some popular Tucson summer events are drawing to a close soon.

This weekend is your last chance in 2022 to attend Reid Park Zoo's Summer Safari Nights. The weekly themed nights at the zoo feature keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.

Saturday, August 13 is "Social Networking in the Animal Kingdom" night. Visitors will get a chance to have copies of “Kami the Koala Makes a Decision” signed by children’s author Teydon Rae, and enter in a chance to win tickets to Broadway in Tucson's Lion King this fall.

Reid Park Zoo will be open 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Saturday for the event.

Additional summer events drawing to a close:

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's Cool Summer Nights will run through the end of August, with extended hours until 9 p.m. Saturdays through August 27.



August 13: "All About Art"

August 20: "Creatures of the Night"

August 27: "Bat Night"

Tohono Chul Park's Friday and Saturday night Chillin at the Chul will continue through Saturday, Sept. 3.

The park will remain open from 5 - 8 p.m. with music, drinks and snacks. Admission is free.