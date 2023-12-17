Las Vegas police arrest Stockton NBA G League player, girlfriend for open murder of woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man and woman are accused of the death of Marayna Rodgers.

Police said Rodgers was reported missing by two individuals on Thursday, Dec. 7, around 3:32 p.m.

Detectives learned that Rodgers had a pre-arranged meeting with her friend, 19-year-old Sakari Harnden, who would bring her boyfriend, Chance Comanche, 27, on Dec. 5. Rodgers was already out with friends.

Police said Rodgers had not been seen since then. Early into the investigation, police suspected foul play and obtained evidence to arrest Harnden and her boyfriend Comanche for their role and the disappearance of Rodgers.

Police said Harnden was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for kidnapping, and Comanche was arrested on the 15th in Sacramento, California.

Officers say he's pending extradition to Nevada and was accused of kidnapping.

After their arrests, police obtained more information that allowed them to recover human remains in a desert area in Henderson, Nevada. Police said the Clark County Coroner identified the remains as Rodgers.

Detectives say they are now accusing Harnden and Comanche of open murder. The update in charges is said to be amended through coordination with the Clark County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Stockton Kings NBA G League website, the affiliate of the Sacramento Kings announced Friday that they had released Comanche. He played center with the team since 2022 and played college basketball at Arizona.

KTNV asked officials of the Stockton Kings for comment. Officials confirmed his release with us but said they had no further comment.

Records show he has a court date in California on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. He is ineligible for bail as of the time of this report.

Officials with Foley Entertainment Group, which operates the Golden Knights and runs business operations for Henderson-based

Ignite, say Comanche has never been with the Ignite.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.