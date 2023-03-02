Las Vegas chef to start new restaurant at former Funky Monk space

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Las Vegas chef will reopen the space formerly occupied by the downtown bar The Funky Monk.

Antonio Nunez will open a restaurant and lounge called 350 Congress, located at 350 E. Congress St. The Rio Nuevo board committed $150,000 to help speed up the renovation.

Nunez currently operates four Las Vegas restaurants.

The new restaurant will get rid of the large bar and replace it with open seating and a sit-down venue for after-hours musical performances.

The restaurant will serve dishes including cactus bruschetta, lobster ceviche, egg shooters with caviar and Kentucky fried Bahn Mi.

"This will no longer be a college bar, with beer pong and dollar beers," Nunez said in a statement.

