Larry H. Miller food drive kicks off in support of families with students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is seeing a spike in families needing assistance.

That number is up 20% last month compared to June of last year.

“We know that costs are at an all time high and that includes food,” says Brianna Smith, Tucson Larry H. Miller Dealerships Representative of Charities.

She says the “Food Fuels Learning” drive will help families with students “to make sure that their families have enough food to fuel their success in the academic setting.”

Sio Castillo, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Chief Development Officer, says the back to school season adds additional pressure.

“And as we’re seeing kids go back to school, and as the need increases, it’s much appreciated from Larry H. Miller,” says Castillo.

And with the increase in demand, Castillo says the food drive is coming at the right time.

“Especially really important now because during the summer is when our volunteers are down, when our food supply is down, as well as our donations,” she explained.

On August 18, dealerships in Tucson and Phoenix will bring all donated items to local food banks.

Brianna Smith says the goal last year was to fill a vehicle at each location. Not only were they able to do that, but at some locations they were also able to fill the inside. This year, they’re hoping to do the same.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona says the most needed items are cereal, peanut butter, water, and any canned foods.