Large waterspout spotted off the shores of Puerto Peñasco

Several people shared videos, photos on social media of a rare waterspout in this Mexico vacation spot
Social media users are reacting to videos circulating of a water spout in Puerto Peñaso, a vacation spot in Sonora, Mexico.
Water Spout in Rocky Point
PUERTO PEÑASCO, Son. (KGUN 9) — Several people on social media posted videos Monday morning of a waterspout forming in the waters off of Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, Mexico.

Alex Morales, a resident of Rocky Point, started capturing video at 9:40 a.m. of the funnel. In total, he said his videos spanned about seven minutes, as it moved through the water. His video was taken from Las Palomas Resort.

KGUN 9 Meteorologist Cuyler Diggs viewed the video and confirmed it was a waterspout. He explained it was a rare occurrence in that area, but likely was caused by the same low-pressure system moving through Southern Arizona.

