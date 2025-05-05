Large waterspout spotted off the shores of Puerto Peñasco

PUERTO PEÑASCO, Son. (KGUN 9) — Several people on social media posted videos Monday morning of a waterspout forming in the waters off of Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, Mexico.

Alex Morales, a resident of Rocky Point, started capturing video at 9:40 a.m. of the funnel. In total, he said his videos spanned about seven minutes, as it moved through the water. His video was taken from Las Palomas Resort.

KGUN 9 Meteorologist Cuyler Diggs viewed the video and confirmed it was a waterspout. He explained it was a rare occurrence in that area, but likely was caused by the same low-pressure system moving through Southern Arizona.

