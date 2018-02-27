Propane tank rupture leads to Douglas evacuations

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the incident started with a two-vehicle wreck near 9th and Pan American. One of the vehicles crashed into an 18,000-gallon propane tank, causing a gas leak and injuries to the motorists inside the vehicle.
The CCSO is assisting Douglas police and Douglas fire at the scene.
As of mid-day, the propane tank was estimated to be down to five percent capacity.
All structures within a half-mile radius --including 19 businesses -- were evacuated. Schools were released shortly after noon.