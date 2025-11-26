Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Large police response after fight breaks out near Tucson Marketplace

Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
Tucson Police vehicle
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large police response was called out Tuesday after a fight broke out near Brakemax and Costco at Tucson Marketplace, according to the Tucson Police Department.

TPD says the situation started as an argument within a family group. More people then showed up, and the dispute escalated into a large fight.

According to police, someone used a makeshift edged weapon during the incident, causing a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism