Large police response after fight breaks out near Tucson Marketplace

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large police response was called out Tuesday after a fight broke out near Brakemax and Costco at Tucson Marketplace, according to the Tucson Police Department.

TPD says the situation started as an argument within a family group. More people then showed up, and the dispute escalated into a large fight.

According to police, someone used a makeshift edged weapon during the incident, causing a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.