Large crowds downtown welcome Fourth Avenue Street Fair return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Live music, local artisans, and major traffic downtown: these are just a few things that make up the biannual Fourth Avenue Street Fair.

“I’ve missed the fair," said Darlene Madden, Tucson resident. "We’ve circled southern Arizona, New Mexico area, this is the best fair by far.”

The fair returned this weekend after two years of delay. And many were waiting for it.

“I didn’t know if this many people would be out and it looks like it's just as crowded as it was a few years ago,” said Laura Gallagher, Tucson resident:

375 vendors lined up on Fourth Avenue between 8th and University.

“It's a lot of new vendors but I can see a lot of the same vendors like from 15 years ago,” said Norma Thomas, Nogales resident.

“You get to know the vendors when you keep coming back and you wind up finding that you like certain ones over others and you look for them," Madden said. "I haven’t seen many of them in the longest time so it’s been great.”

On the side streets there’s food and local entertainment.

“I love the food and the music because you can see a lot of local bands,” Thomas said.

It’s especially important for local businesses. Most merchants receive half their annual revenue from these fairs.

“Some of the vendors we spoke to and bought from today they can’t fulfill all their orders because they just can’t get product," Madden said. "I feel bad for them because they count on this fair.”

Whether you’re supporting small businesses or just excited to get outside, the fair has something for everyone.

“It's great just to get out and see what’s available," said Derwin Ereso, Tucson resident. "Kind of cool, I just like walking around checking out things.”

The street fair continues Sunday from 10a.m. to sunset.

