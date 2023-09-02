Large crowds come out for first Bear Down Friday of the Wildcats' season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wildcat fans experienced an exciting Friday afternoon as Bear Down Friday officially made its return.

"I love going to Bear Down Fridays. Come out, see the crowd, see the freshman actually join in, get some school spirit. It’s good to see," said UArizona student Braxton Ulmer.

The free community event draws thousands of Wildcat fans each season as students, alumni, fans and Tucsonans come together for a pep rally on Friday night before each Arizona home game.

"I’m pretty excited, I’ll be at the tailgate probably about four hours beforehand. I love to pregame," said Ethan Goldstein a student attending his first game on Saturday.

Despite early predictions of more rain, there was no raining on these Wildcat fans' parade.

"We love the music, we love all of the vendors, we like to just come and eat and watch the cheerleaders come, it’s a fun time." Sophia Honeycutt said, who came with her husband and two sons.

As the large crowds cheered and chanted, they hyped themselves up for Saturday's kickoff while having a great time.

"Bear Down Friday has always been a big part of our life, and we’re just happy to bring the boys down here and show them a piece of the love we have down here.," Tanner Honeycutt said.

The Wildcats open the season at home against the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks, who they lost to in 2021: 21-19.

"Hey, don’t bring that up man, that was upsetting," Ulmer said regarding the upset in 2021.

However, fans are confident things will be different this time around.

One fan said "I bet we put 50 on them." while another added that, "I’m going to say they win by 14 points."

