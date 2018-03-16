Lake Havasu City student with BB gun taken into custody

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) - Lake Havasu City police say a middle school student who was found with a BB gun in his backpack was taken into custody.

Today's News-Herald reports police received reports of a student with a gun from parents of children who riding in a school bus with him on Thursday.

Officers stopped the bus and evacuated the students.

They found the BB gun in the student's backpack.

Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray says the juvenile never threatened other students with the weapon.

He did not say what kind of charges the youth may be facing.

Information from: Today's News-Herald, http://www.havasunews.com

