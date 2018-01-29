La Placita to be torn down this week

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The demolition of La Placita in downtown Tucson is scheduled to begin this week.

HSL Properties owns the brightly colored buildings along Church Avenue.

In a recent letter HSL Properties informed neighbors that the demolition of most of the buildings will begin soon.

"We will not be demolishing the Samaniego House, the Stables or the Flin building," according to HSL Properties. "We are undertaking safety measures to ensure these buildings remain potentially eligible for the National Historic Register,”

The developer is planning on building new apartments with retail shops and restaurants on the ground floor.