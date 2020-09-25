La Cholla Blvd. to fully reopen Friday

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Good news for drivers in Oro Valley, the years-long construction project on La Cholla Blvd. from Overton Road to Tangerine is now finished.

The Town of Oro Valley says the project was done on time and on budget.

Starting Friday, September 25th, crews will be removing traffic barrels and signs to reopen all four lanes for travel. As crews work to clear the roadway, the speed limit will be 25 MPH. When fully reopened, the speed limit will be raised to a posted 45 MPH on La Cholla.

Drivers are asked to stay alert as workers will be on the road.

In a release, the Town said, "The Town of Oro Valley would like to thank our partners, Pima County and PAG/RTA for their efforts over the past five years, as the project went through community outreach, design, and finally, construction. Big thanks to AECOM and Hunter Contracting Co. for project design and construction, along with a big shout out to everyone who has been affected by this project during construction. Thank you and drive safely!"