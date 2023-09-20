KXCI radio station celebrates 40 years in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — “Our calendar is a great mix of a variety of genres, any genre you're interested in, we've got it," said Elva De La Torre, 91.3 KXCI

Local radio station 91.3 KXCI has been connecting southern Arizona communities for 40 years. A milestone achievement all based around the help of volunteers and listeners around town.

From vinyl records to digital streams, KXCI started in 1983, located in the heart of downtown Tucson serving our community every single day.

They are what some may call the soundtrack of Tucson with community-based programming and playlists that are centered around establishing a local connection.

“One of the things that's really important to us is making sure that we have a diversity of voices on the air, on the staff, on our board and with all of our volunteers. We want to focus on playing a diversity of music that represents the community that we're in," she said.

Executive director Elva De La Torre explains how they are celebrating their 40th birthday with neighboring community partners.

“Along with El Tour, they're celebrating their 40th too..... We've got a team together, it's the second year we're participating in El Tour de Tucson," said De La Torre. "We also have our huge birthday celebration which is coming up in December."

There are over 70 on and off air volunteers and most djs and programmers you listen to are a part of those volunteers who have a passion for music and community.

KXCI hopes to continue to highlight new music and local artists while keeping in mind the diversity of voices on the air and play music that represents the community we are in.

KXCI is also 100% independent and listener funded, for more information on how you can support the community based radio station visit their website or call (520) 623-1000.