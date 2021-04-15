Kingman online portal now fully functional after cyberattack

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in Kingman say the city’s utility billing citizen self-service online portal is once again fully functional following a cyberattack two months ago.

The Feb. 26 attack from an unknown source knocked down the city's computer system, blocking access to email and customers’ ability to pay utility bills online. Officials said Wednesday that they’re still working to discover the extent of the cyberattack and see if any information has been exposed.

Kingman’s information technology team members have been bringing government operations back online at a slow, safe pace _ visiting the city’s more than 20 work sites and getting email, internet access and some specialized programs up and running.

