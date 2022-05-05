Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Kids ran for help after midtown murder suicide

Man kills wife, self, adult stepdaughter
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 8:59 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 00:01:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police said a man killed his wife and adult stepdaughter before turning the gun on himself Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Glenn Terrace apartments in Midtown Tucson.

Around 1:30 p.m. a neighbor called 911 after kids from inside the apartment ran away and called for help.

When police arrived on the scene they found 40-year-old Christopher Myers, 43-year-old Timeki Regina Myers, and 20-year-old Aloria Bingham dead.

They learned Christopher Myers killed Timeki and then Aloria before killing himself.

The department is investigating this as a homicide.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰