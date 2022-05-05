Kids ran for help after midtown murder suicide

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police said a man killed his wife and adult stepdaughter before turning the gun on himself Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Glenn Terrace apartments in Midtown Tucson.

Around 1:30 p.m. a neighbor called 911 after kids from inside the apartment ran away and called for help.

When police arrived on the scene they found 40-year-old Christopher Myers, 43-year-old Timeki Regina Myers, and 20-year-old Aloria Bingham dead.

They learned Christopher Myers killed Timeki and then Aloria before killing himself.

The department is investigating this as a homicide.

