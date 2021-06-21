Kids Programming returns to the Fox Theatre

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the community works to rebound, summer programs are offering chances for in-person learning and fun. That includes the Fox Tucson Theatre with one free event happening Saturday, June 26th.

"We want to make it feel as safe and welcoming and warm and fun and engaging for the kids as possible," says Jordan Wiley-Hill with the KIT Youth Arts and Culture Program.

Wiley-Hill is one of many getting ready for the "Kids in Theatre" program to take center stage at the end of the week.

At the event, the Pima County Library will offer free books for kids to take home, and the Friends of the Library will provide ‘coupons’ for free books at their book sales. Kit the Fox will lead everyone in song and dance and introduce a collection of movies created by Stories that Soar. Those are based on the creative writings of local students that will be on the big screen.

There will also be a feature movie, the award- winning animation “The Snail and the Whale” (2019), which is a 30-minute tale of an unlikely friendship, a joyous tour of the world’s natural wonders, and a heroic rescue that reminds us that even the smallest beings can make a difference.

"There's going to be two programs, they're identical on the same day, June 26th, Saturday. Each one is limited to 100 people total. That means we have a house that can seat 1,164 people so we are less than 10% capacity, which means we've got everyone really spread out," says Wiley-Hill when it comes to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The first showing is from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the second from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m..

While the program may be just for a day, it is all part of a bigger plan to help get the community ready for future re-openings.

"It's like all these really fun things and we hope that in the way that we've laid out the programs that there's a chance for families to really ramp up and get more and more comfortable, so that by the time those big shows come in the Spring, they're ready to gather together and experience, you know, all the joys and the wonder and the glory that theatres, and the Fox Theatre -- like a theatre like this in particular -- has to offer."

To sign up for the free event, click here.

