Kids design their dream playground at Udall Park

TUCSON, Ariz. - It was a packed room at Udall Park Regional Center as kids and their parents took part in Design day.

City of Tucson's Parks and Recreation Department won a grant from KaBOOM! a non-profit focused on giving kids a fun and safe place to play.

The old playground wasn't a safe place for children. Parents expressed concerns about exposed metal and missing playground parts. The only place kids could play was the swings and the slide.

It's design day for the new Udall Park playground and I don't think anyone is as excited as Hudson! 💕 pic.twitter.com/ue0ON3sozO — Jennifer Martinez (@Jennymartineztv) March 29, 2018

On Thursday, kids will be able to design their own dream playground. The playground will be built by Summer 2018.

