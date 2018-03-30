Kids design their dream playground at Udall Park

Jennifer Martinez
4:58 PM, Mar 29, 2018
12 mins ago

TUCSON, Ariz. - It was a packed room at Udall Park Regional Center as kids and their parents took part in Design day. 

City of Tucson's Parks and Recreation Department won a grant from KaBOOM! a non-profit focused on giving kids a fun and safe place to play. 

RELATED: Udall Park to get new playground in 2018

The old playground wasn't a safe place for children. Parents expressed concerns about exposed metal and missing playground parts. The only place kids could play was the swings and the slide. 

On Thursday, kids will be able to design their own dream playground. The playground will be built by Summer 2018.

More from tonight's meeting will be on KGUN9's Facebook page and on KGUN 9 at 10 pm.

Follow Jennifer Martinez on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top