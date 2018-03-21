Mother of three, Stephanie Balazs reached out to the City of Tucson last year about the playground at Udall that her children often use.
She says the playground was outdated and needed some work. While her children enjoy the swings and the slide, the park "didn't accommodate various age groups and some parts are falling apart and a bit dangerous to play."
Udall Park is getting a new playground after @TucsonParksRec wins a grant provided by @kaboom ! Find out what they'll need to make it the best.
Kids will be able to be part of a Design Day, March 29th to talk about what their ideal park would look like. Story at 6. @kgun9