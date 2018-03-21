TUCSON, Ariz. - A new playground might be coming to Udall Park after the Parks and Recreation Department won a grant from KaBOOM!, a non-profit focused on giving kids a fun and safe place to play.

Mother of three, Stephanie Balazs reached out to the City of Tucson last year about the playground at Udall that her children often use.

She says the playground was outdated and needed some work. While her children enjoy the swings and the slide, the park "didn't accommodate various age groups and some parts are falling apart and a bit dangerous to play."

Platforms leading to the slide which has exposed metal were also very dangerous.

"The height between the platforms are so great that if a kid were to step on the bar and slide off, they would fall in between the two platforms to the sand," says Balazs.

KaBOOM! reached out to the City of Tucson in January and told them that there was interest in a playground build in Tucson.

The department chose Udall Park's playground after concerns from parents about the park needing to be updated.

The playground will be ready for kids by summer 2018, but first, they need the kids help in planning their perfect playground.

"The design day for kids will give them the opportunity to draw what their ideal playground looks like," said Balazs.

They are looking for 30 kids to RSVP for a design day meeting on March 29, 2018.

If you would like to be part of the process, email Sierra Boyer at sierra.boyer@tucsonaz.gov.