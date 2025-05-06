Kids at Nash Elementary get free books from "If You Give a Child a Book" Campaign

TUCSON, Ariz. — On Monday, Claire Graham, Dan Spindle and April Madison stopped by Nash Elementary School on the Northside, to take part in their book fair.

As part of the KGUN 9 If You Give a Child a Book Campaign, your generous donations helped raise $17,000 to be able to give each child 10 books for free. That includes books like, “Who Would Win” by Jerry Pallotta, “Ripley” by W. Bruce Cameron, and the “Pete the Cat” series.

“Seeing the joy on the faces of the children taking part, is really the best part of the experience,” said Beth Lake, Community and Family Engagement Coordinator for the Amphitheater School District.

As a Title One school, Nash works to provide opportunities like this to its students, to encourage a love of reading and a lifelong interest in learning.

KGUN 9 participates in the If You Give a Child a Book campaign each year.

