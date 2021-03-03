Menu

KIDCO Afterschool to resume as students head back to classroom

Posted at 1:47 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 03:51:29-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified students are gearing up to head back to the classroom the week of March 22nd. That's why the City of Tucson is getting ready to end one program and re-launch another to help families make sure students are cared for after school.

Registration for the KIDCO Afterschool program will begin Friday, March 12, at 8 a.m.. It will be on a first-come, first-serve basis until spots are filled.

KIDCO provides activities, sports and art for students after school.

To find a site location near you or to register, click here. You can also call 520-791-4877 for more information.

Families may also qualify for the Discount Program prior to registration. For more information, you can call the Registration Services at the number above and make an appointment.

