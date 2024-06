TUCSON, Ariz. — Thursday marked a historic moment in U.S. Presidential debates, when President Joe Biden, 81, and former President Donald Trump, 78, squared off for the first time in the lead up to the 2024 Election.

The debate was the first between a current and past president, and the two participants were also the oldest candidates to ever meet.

KGUN9's news team was present at both the Democratic Party of Pima County's and The Pima County GOP's watch-parties for reactions.