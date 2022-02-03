Kevin Hart bringing comedy tour to Tucson in March

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Comedian Kevin Hart will perform two shows in Tucson Saturday, March 5.
Hart, who starred in films including "Ride Along," "Get Hard" and Jumanji," is on a national tour with February stops slated in Mississippi, Alabama and California.
Tickets, which start at $180, are on sale here.
The shows are at 7 and 10 p.m.
