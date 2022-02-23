Watch
Kelly airs 1st ad of 2022 re-election campaign

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Mark Kelly, Arizona Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, gestures as he speaks at an election night event Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 6:16 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 08:16:41-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly began airing the first ad of his re-election campaign as he looks to repeat his 2020 victory in this year’s much tougher political environment for Democrats.

The ad launched Wednesday highlights his family’s humble finances growing up and paints “too many politicians” as out of touch with the financial struggles facing Americans. Rising prices for everything from food to gas look to be a potential liability for Kelly and other Democrats on the ballot this year.

The Arizona Senate race is one of the most closely watched in the country, central to Democrats’ hopes of holding onto their slim Senate majority.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

