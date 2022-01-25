Kellond Elementary vandalized and shut down

TUCSON, Ariz. — Kellond Elementary was vandalized and closed on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

"Unfortunately, many windows were damaged and some classrooms are in disarray, so we will be taking the day to clean up to ensure we are ready to welcome everyone back to a safe campus tomorrow," said Brenda Meneguin, Kellond Elementary Principal in a message sent to parents.

The school is located at 6606 E Lehigh Dr.

If there's any additional information contact Tucson Police Department at 88-CRIME or TUSD School Safety at 520-584-7676

----

