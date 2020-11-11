Keeping loved ones safe over holidays amid ongoing pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Thanksgiving is less than a month away, and folks are starting to plan for the big day.

Have you gotten tested? Are you visiting folks with pre-existing conditions?

Experts say these are things you have to think about over the holidays during COVID.

“It certainly is an unconventional holiday season,” President and CEO of Pima Council on Aging, W. Mark Clark told KGUN9.

He says it’s safer to stay home over the holidays, but if you have to travel:

“You would only want to travel with folks you know -- with your family,” Clark added.

He also says timely testing is key, especially when visiting older adults or folks with pre-existing conditions.

“You should plan to do your visiting within 48 hours of having your test taken,” he added.

That’s exactly what Ayla Kapahi is planning on doing.

She lives in Tucson, but will be flying out to California for Thanksgiving.

“If we are going to do it we want to be very responsible and take as few risks as possible,” Kapahi told KGUN9.

Should she test positive:

“We’ll probably just Facetime or Zoom. I just absolutely will not be traveling,” she said.

While they usually all pitch in on Thanksgiving dinner, if she tests negative, things will look differently this year.

“There’s going to be five people total. My mom and I will be doing all the cooking. We’re also going to dish it. We are using all disposable ware and we’re going to be hosting Thanksgiving outside, so definitely all social distanced,” she told KGUN9.

Kapahi says they’ll also be wearing masks when they aren’t eating.

Clark also recommends not sharing cups and glasses and following CDC guidelines.

“Wear masks, wash your hands, and social distance,” he said.