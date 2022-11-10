Keeling Elementary students and teachers gifted brand new shoes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Every student at Keeling Elementary School in the Amphi School District got a big treat Wednesday morning: A new pair of shoes, free of charge.

About 75 volunteers arrived at Keeling early Nov. 9 to help more than 250 students find the perfect new pair of shoes with the right fit.

"Our community is beside themselves with excitement," said Keeling Elementary School Principal Annette Orelup. "It's the first time for many of our kids that they own a pair of brand new shoes."

KGUN 9

The giveaway came courtesy of two non-profits, the Tucson-based National Shoe Retailers Association (NSRA), and Soles4Souls. New Balance and Feetures teamed up with the non-profits to provide the shoe and sock donations.

"We've served people globally through over 83 million pieces of shoes and clothing," Turner said.

NSRA is holding its annual leadership conference in Tucson this week, creating an opportunity for attendees to volunteer for the community event and help the students find the right sizes and styles.

KGUN 9

"Each year for the conference we're normally in a different city in the United States," said Tiffany Turner of Soles4Souls. "But this year and last year, we were in Tucson."

And it won't be just the kids sporting new kicks.

"Every teacher at the school will get a gift card so that they can get a pair of shoes because they stand on their feet all day long to teach," said Turner.

Turner said they worked with Amphi School District to select a school where the need would be greatest.

"They have no idea how many lives they've touched today," Orelup said. "We are grateful for their kindness."