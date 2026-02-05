Kasmar leaving role as TPD chief for county position; Prieto to take over

Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar is leaving his post as top cop, retiring from the force to become a deputy administrator for the county.

According to a news release from the county, Kasmar spent his entire career with TPD, joining in 2000. He became chief in 2021.

According to a news release from the city, Deputy Chief (DC) Monica Prieto will take over as the next police chief.

Tucson Police Department

Prieto is a native Tucsonan who attended Desert View High School and the University of Arizona.

She joined TPD in 1999 and has served assignments ranging from patrol services and community response to street narcotics and internal affairs.

Prieto oversaw the Executive Office Bureau as deputy chief. She has completed executive education with the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police and is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety, the news release said

Prieto begins as police chief on Feb. 13.

