Karrin Taylor Robson suspends her campaign for Arizona Governor

Attorney and businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson has suspended her campaign to become Arizona's next governor.

"This decision was not an easy one," Taylor Robson said in a letter sent to media outlets. "I love Arizona deeply. It is the greatest state in our country, and I would do anything to protect it from the growing radicalism of the left."

Taylor Robson said she was humbled and grateful for the volunteers across the state "and the tens of thousands of Arizonans who supported our campaign because they believe, as I do, that Arizona deserves strong conservative leadership, economic freedom, and a government that works for the people."

Taylor Robson said while she is stepping back from the race, she is not stepping back "from the fight for Arizona's future."

"I remain committed to helping Republicans win in 2026 and to ensuring Arizona remains strong, safe, and free for generations to come," she said.

Taylor Robson ran in the Republican primary in 2022, losing to Kari Lake.

