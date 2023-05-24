Kari Lake announces ballot chasing campaign

Just one day after a judge struck down her challenge of the 2022 election results, Kari Lake announced a new ballot chasing campaign in Arizona.

“We are going to start chasing ballots like you’ve never seen,” Lake told media on Tuesday.

The initiative is an effort to not only keep track of registered Republicans and Independents in the state, but also encourage voters to cast their ballots and ensure they are registered.

Lake said at a press conference Tuesday that thousands of volunteers will be involved in the program aiming to get voters to the ballot box.

According to Lake, in 2022, around 218,000 registered Republicans and 332,000 Independents received ballots for early voting but did not cast a vote in the gubernatorial election.