K9 helps find man suspected of Tucson mall stabbing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A K9 found a man who is suspected of stabbing someone at the Tucson Mall, according the Tucson Police Department

Officers responded to a stabbing incident Wednesday night at the Tucson Mall area, when K9 Luna and her handler found the suspect near the scene.

The suspect tried to run but K9 Luna caught up to the man, who pinned down the K9 and began to strangle her.

Officers followed the suspect and detained him immediately, writes the TPD.

The TPD says K9 Luna was uninjured and the suspect was booked for aggravated assault, plus charged with cruelty to a service animal.

Officers confirm the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.