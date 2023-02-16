Man stabbed in Tucson Mall area, suspect found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers responded to a man who was stabbed at Tucson Mall area, according to Tucson Police Department.
A man was found in the area of the Tucson mall and officers noted injuries consistent with a report they received.
The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TPD says a suspect was found and arrested.
Details are limited. KGUN 9 will update this article as soon as more information is released.
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.