Man stabbed in Tucson Mall area, suspect found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers responded to a man who was stabbed at Tucson Mall area, according to Tucson Police Department.

A man was found in the area of the Tucson mall and officers noted injuries consistent with a report they received.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD says a suspect was found and arrested.

Details are limited. KGUN 9 will update this article as soon as more information is released.