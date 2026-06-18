K-9 Rocco sniffs out nearly 73 pounds of cocaine during I-10 traffic stop

A routine traffic stop on Interstate 10 turned into a major drug bust after a Pima County Sheriff's Office K-9 alerted deputies to narcotics hidden inside a trailer.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Detective Garrett spotted a truck pulling a trailer weaving between lanes near Interstate 10 East and the Houghton Road exit on June 9 and initiated a traffic stop.

After speaking with the 61-year-old driver, Detective Garrett deployed his K-9 partner, Rocco, who alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the trailer. A subsequent search uncovered 72.96 pounds of cocaine along with $703 in cash, investigators said.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on charges of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

Authorities said they are withholding the driver's identity because of the ongoing and sensitive nature of the investigation.

The sheriff's department praised Detective Garrett and K-9 Rocco for their work, saying the seizure helped prevent a significant amount of cocaine from reaching area streets.