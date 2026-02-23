Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Juvenile sent to hospital after hitting sign with electric bike in Sahuarita

John Carmichael
John Carmichael
A juvenile was sent to an area hospital with serious injuries after crashing an electric bike into a sign at Sahuarita Lake Park on Saturday.

According to a news release from Sahuarita Police Department, the juvenile was riding the bike at just before 11 a.m. when that same juvenile struck "an apparatus for a sign in the park."

The juvenile was treated at the scene by Sahuarita Police and Santa Rita Fire before being transported by ambulance with serious injuries.

Sahuarita Police are investigating the incident.

