Juul to pay $14.5 million to settle Arizona vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette giant Juul Labs will pay Arizona $14.5 million and won't market to young people in the state to settle a consumer fraud lawsuit filed by the Arizona attorney general’s office. AP photo.
Posted at 6:32 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 08:32:02-05

PHOENIX (AP) — E-cigarette giant Juul Labs will pay Arizona $14.5 million and won't market to young people in the state to settle a consumer fraud lawsuit filed by the Arizona attorney general’s office.

The settlement announced by Attorney General Mark Brnovich Tuesday is the second Juul has reached with state prosecutors. It ends litigation the Republican U.S. Senate candidate filed in January 2020 against Juul and another maker of electronic cigarettes.

Juul did not admit wrongdoing and has already stopped all advertising. The settlement money will mainly go to smoking and vaping cessation programs.

