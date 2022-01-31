Just Between Friends sale event offers deals on child items

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large consignment sale promises discounts on kid-focused clothes, toys and accessories.
The Just Between Friends event goes from Feb. 3-5 at 4881 N. Stone Ave.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is charged at the sale Thursday and Saturday, with free tickets available online.
