Just Between Friends sale event offers deals on child items

Posted at 11:59 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 13:59:54-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large consignment sale promises discounts on kid-focused clothes, toys and accessories.

The Just Between Friends event goes from Feb. 3-5 at 4881 N. Stone Ave.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is charged at the sale Thursday and Saturday, with free tickets available online.

